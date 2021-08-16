23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $12.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of ME stock opened at 7.60 on Monday. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 7.32 and a 12-month high of 18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.97.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,660,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,199,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.