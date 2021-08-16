$248.61 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $248.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.20 million and the highest is $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $929.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

