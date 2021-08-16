26,592 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $2,748,894. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

