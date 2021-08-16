26,592 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REGI opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $117.00.
In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $2,748,894. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
Renewable Energy Group Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.