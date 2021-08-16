$27.69 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report sales of $27.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $28.40 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

