2key.network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.62 or 0.00916113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00104623 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,638,436 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

