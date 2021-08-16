$31.44 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post $31.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the highest is $31.57 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $132.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLPR stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

