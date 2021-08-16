31,366 Shares in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.90% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.