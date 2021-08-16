$32.24 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $32.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.51 million and the highest is $33.30 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.27 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.