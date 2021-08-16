$32.90 Million in Sales Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will post sales of $32.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.79 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $122.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,327,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $553.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

