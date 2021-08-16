$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $322.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

