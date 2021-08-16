$338.18 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce sales of $338.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.00 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verso during the first quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 571.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

