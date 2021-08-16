$36.39 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report $36.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.68 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $150.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $997.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.