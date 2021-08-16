36,789 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

