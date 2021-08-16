3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for 3D Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the 3D printing company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

DDD stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.