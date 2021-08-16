40,414 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

