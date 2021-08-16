$416.54 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $416.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.70 million. Acushnet posted sales of $482.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.34 on Monday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

