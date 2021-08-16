$416.54 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $416.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.70 million. Acushnet posted sales of $482.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.34 on Monday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
