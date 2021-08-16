4,287 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

