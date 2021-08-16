435,798 Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 435,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AREC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth $1,691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Resources by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.84 on Monday. American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.