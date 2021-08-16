$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report $47.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $47.90 million. Safehold posted sales of $38.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $89.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

