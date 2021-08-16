47,409 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Accolade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 42.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 323,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

