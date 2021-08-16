$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $52.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $200.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $233.30 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

