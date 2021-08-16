$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report sales of $54.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.03 million to $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $214.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $218.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.34 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $241.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

