$56.83 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post $56.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.02 million and the lowest is $54.60 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $219.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 167,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.