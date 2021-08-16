$60.86 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report sales of $60.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.11 million and the lowest is $54.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $280.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.81 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $629.63 million, with estimates ranging from $575.50 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarLotz.

LOTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LOTZ stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 5.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 138.6% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

