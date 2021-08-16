$61.53 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post $61.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $245.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $247.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $255.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $739.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

