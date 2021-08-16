$61.58 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report $61.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $225.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $237.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $303.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $343.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $45,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $4,074,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

