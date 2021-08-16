$65.37 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report $65.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.92 million and the lowest is $62.90 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.16 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

