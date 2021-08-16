$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $650.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million.

A number of analysts have commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.22 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

