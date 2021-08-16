705,439 Shares in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 705,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDRA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

