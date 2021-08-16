78,007 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $23.12 on Monday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

