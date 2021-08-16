$8.16 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $8.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.15 million and the highest is $8.17 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.03 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

