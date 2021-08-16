$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $890,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $3.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 794.57% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVN shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Novan has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

