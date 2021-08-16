89,263 Shares in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VOXX International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $314,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 23.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 49,900 shares of company stock valued at $558,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

