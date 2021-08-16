8PAY Trading Up 83.2% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $352,600.11 and approximately $909,204.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.