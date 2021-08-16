9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

NMTR opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

