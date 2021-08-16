9,515 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $312,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

TDY opened at $455.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.82. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

