$98.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report sales of $98.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $363.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

