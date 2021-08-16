98,296 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 542,472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

