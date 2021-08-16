$990.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post sales of $990.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $871.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

LW stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

