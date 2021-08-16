Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 59.1% in July

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.0 days.

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

