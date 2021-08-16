AAX Token (AAB) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $81,819.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00928916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00110194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046854 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

