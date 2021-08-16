Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $139,831,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

