AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $116.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

