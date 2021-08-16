Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

