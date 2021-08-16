Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Separately, Investec upgraded Absa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

