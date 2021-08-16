Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the July 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

ACER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ACER opened at $2.45 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

