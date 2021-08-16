ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $83.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

