Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $325.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 90.26% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

