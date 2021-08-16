ACV Auctions Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for ACV Auctions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACVA. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $21.86 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

