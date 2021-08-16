Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 21,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,085. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

