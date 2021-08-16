Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of AE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 21,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,085. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
